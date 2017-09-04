What About the 'Children': Left, Legacy Media Melt Down Over Announcement POTUS Will End DACA Amnesty

Image Credits: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Progressives, leftists, and members of the establishment media were in a state of panic Sunday evening after news broke that President Donald Trump has decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in six months.

The information was leaked to Politico through two White House officials. Politico reported, “President Donald Trump has decided to end the Obama-era program that grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children, according to two sources familiar with his thinking.”

Social media was on fire.

CNN argued this never would have happened if Hillary Clinton was president:

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said Trump’s announcement was not in line with the spirit of the day’s National Day of Prayer, which took place earlier on Sunday.

