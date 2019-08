When we look outward into space, we’re looking backward in time. That’s because light moves at the speed of light. It takes time for the light to reach us.

But it gets even stranger than that. Light can be absorbed, reflected, and re-emitted by gas and dust, giving us a second look.

They’re called light echoes, and they allow astronomers another way to understand the universe around us.

Read more



Alex Jones looks at the viral video on Beto O’Rourke laughing during the news of the El Paso WalMart Shooting.