'What are they trying to hide?': Trump questions states refusing to show voter data

President Donald Trump questioned Saturday why numerous states were refusing to provide data to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

The panel’s goal is to investigate vote fraud across the country. So far 29 states in total have refused to divulge either some or all requested data.

Opponents of the president, including Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes (D), have openly pushed back against the administration’s inquiry.

“The president created his election commission based on the false notion that ‘voter fraud’ is a widespread issue — it is not,” Lundergan Grimes said. “I do not intend to release Kentuckians’ sensitive personal data to the federal government.”

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who backs the voter fraud panel, voiced his support Friday by similarly questioning the states in opposition.

“Frankly, if a state like Kentucky or California won’t provide available information, one has to ask the question, ‘Why not?’” Kobach said. “I mean, what are they trying to hide if they don’t want a presidential advisory commission to study their state voter rolls?”

Marc Lotter, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, told The Hill this week that the requested data is what is “already make available” as a public record.

“This is nothing unusual, they are seeking publicly available information which varies from state to state,” Lotter said. “If something is publicly available, then it’s included in that request. If it’s not, it’s not something we’re requesting.”

Proponent’s of Trump’s action point to, among other things, a 2012 Pew Research study that found nearly two million dead voters are still on voter rolls while close 3 million are registered in multiple states.

