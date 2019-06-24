WHAT? Biden Compares Trump's Presidency To MLK, Kennedy Assassinations

Joe Biden is talking himself out of a Democratic nomination. In another very odd appearance over the weekend, the former VP compared Trump’s election to the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy.

During an interview Al Sharpton on MSNBC, Biden switched from talking about criminal justice reform to making the bizarre comparison, claiming that Trump’s election victory was shocking enough to “reawaken” liberals.

“There’s so much we can do, and it’s within our capacity to do it,” Biden said. “That’s the interesting thing.”

“I think what’s happening now is, I think that Donald Trump may have reawakened sensibilities in this country to say ‘Whoa, maybe we can do this now, just like our generation was awakened when Dr King and Bobby Kennedy were assassinated,” Biden declared.

“Our whole generation said I’m back in, man.” he added… man.

“These millennials, they get it, Rev. And now they want to get engaged,” Biden added, show he has ‘street cred’ and that he’s ‘down with the kids’.

Weird.

Elswhere during the interview, Biden responded to the backlash over his remarks bragging about formerly working with segregationist Southern senators, and his use of the word ‘boy’.

Biden told a New York City fundraiser that the late Mississippi Sen. James Eastland, an avowed segregationist who called African Americans ‘n*****s’, “never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son.”

“The context of this was totally different. … You got to deal with what’s in front of you, and what was in front of me was a bunch of racists and we had to defeat them.” Biden claimed.

“I do understand the consequence of the word ‘boy.’ But it wasn’t said in any of that context at all,” he further claimed.

It is no surprise that President Trump admitted that he would prefer to run against Biden in 2020, saying it would be much easier than going up against Hillary in 2016.