Tucker Carlson covers an article where Chinese political scientist Chenchen Zhang explains how the Chinese use the word Baizuo, literally meaning “white left,” to describe leftist SJWs in the West.

According to Zhang, the left is “biased, elitist, ignorant of social reality and constantly applying double standards. They only care about topics such as immigration, minorities, LGBT and the environment and have no sense of real problems in the real world. They tolerate backwards Islamic values for the sake of multiculturalism.”


Parents allege children were drugged and molested at Chinese kindergarten

Eight Men Washed Ashore in Japan Claim to Be North Koreans

Afghan Village Looks to Life Beyond ISIS

Pope criticizes politicians for stoking racism over immigration

Church of Sweden Officially Drops Calling God 'Lord', 'He' to Be More Inclusive

