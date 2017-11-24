Tucker Carlson covers an article where Chinese political scientist Chenchen Zhang explains how the Chinese use the word Baizuo, literally meaning “white left,” to describe leftist SJWs in the West.

According to Zhang, the left is “biased, elitist, ignorant of social reality and constantly applying double standards. They only care about topics such as immigration, minorities, LGBT and the environment and have no sense of real problems in the real world. They tolerate backwards Islamic values for the sake of multiculturalism.”