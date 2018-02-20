What Does Consent Mean When One of You Is a Robot?

The future of sex robots is closer than ever, and more and more people are open to having a romantic, sexual relationship with them.

Take Roxxxy, billed as the world’s first sex robot, not to be confused with sex dolls that can’t move or communicate. For just under $10,000, users can customize her or her male counterpart, Rocky, by selecting a hair style and color, eye color, skin tone, fingernail and toenail style, and even the shape and color of its pubic hair (if any). These robots converse, respond to touch, and perform movements such as hip thrusts.

Humans become attached to robots for a variety of reasons, so it’s not surprising that sometimes those feelings become romantic, even sexual. But what will this mean for how we define relationships?

