What Does He Know? Al Gore Predicts "Challenging" Event to Happen Soon

Former Vice-President Al Gore suggested he may know something about events over the next few months in a cryptic comment he made on a TV chat show last night.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show, Gore responded to a joke by host James Corden by asking “to be serious for a moment”.

“I think the next few months may be a little challenging for our country and we best gird ourselves for it – this thing is not going well,” said Gore.

The former Vice-President’s statement may be a reference to continual efforts by the Democratic Party establishment and the deep state to de-legitimize Trump in advance of an attempted impeachment or worse.

Earlier this week, we reported on Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne’s claim that he was told by a senior Republican Congressman that there was a plot to “remove Trump suddenly from office”.

Browne said the plan was to “take the president out,” by a method other than impeachment or indictment.

In comments made during the Aspen Security Forum, former CIA Director John Brennan said that if the White House tries to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, executive branch officials should “refuse to carry out” that order.

As Zero Hedge noted, Brennan was “effectively calling for a coup against the president should Trump give the order to fire Mueller.”

