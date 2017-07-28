‘What Happened’: Hillary’s New Book isn’t Out Yet, but Twitter is already Making Fun of the Title

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Hillary Clinton’s book publisher released the title and cover of her upcoming campaign memoir on Thursday. And it was quickly mocked online.

In “What Happened” — due from Simon & Schuster on Sept. 12 — Clinton chronicles her stunning defeat in the 2016 presidential election, a race “marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules.”

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net,” Clinton writes in the introduction of the book, her seventh. “Now I’m letting my guard down.”

But it was the title Twitter users seized upon, with Clinton’s detractors offering their own explanations for her downfall. The tweets ranged from the pointed (“what happened … is you ran the worst campaign in history”) to the clever (a cover showing an outline of the state of Michigan) to the cruel (a GIF of her collapsing as she left a 9/11 commemoration with what her campaign belatedly admitted was pneumonia).

