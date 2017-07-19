Seth Rich: What Happened to the Surveillance Footage of FBI Vehicle Break-in?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Metropolitan D.C. Police report published by Infowars.com on Tuesday revealed an FBI cover-up in the Seth Rich murder that appears to extend beyond changing the time officially reported for break-in and weapons theft of an FBI vehicle to a time before Seth Rich was killed, to also include a suppression of the surveillance film that apparently exists on one or both of these incidents that occurred in close vicinity in Northeast (NE) Washington, D.C., in the early hours of July 10, 2016.

On July 12, the Associated Press reported FBI spokesperson Katherine Zackel claimed the FBI was examining surveillance video in the area, yet neither the D.C. police nor the FBI have ever released any surveillance video despite evidence the areas of Northeast Washington where Seth Rich was murdered and where the weapons were stolen from the FBI van are under heavy surveillance camera coverage by both official law enforcement agencies, private businesses, and private citizens.

A posting on reddit.com in June examined a variety of closed circuit cameras identified by a private investigator from Google Screen View screen captures, including DC Police CCTV (Closed Circuit TV) crime surveillance cameras, private cameras, and license plate cameras came to the conclusion Seth Rich should have been picked up on surveillance video as he walked from the bars northwest of his neighborhood to the intersection of W. Street and Flagler Place NW, where he was found lying in the southwest corner of the intersection, mortally wounded by gunshots.

Various videos posted on YouTube.com make clear the Bloomingdale neighborhood where Seth Rich was shot is one of the Washington neighborhoods most extensively covered by security cameras given an extension of a D.C. city government program that reimburses residents and businesses for purchasing outdoor security cameras.

The DC Police posted on Aug. 3, 2016, surveillance camera video showing persons of interest and a vehicle allegedly involved in an attempted robber that occurred on July 17, 2016, in the 1000 block of 7th Street, NE – not far from where the break-in and weapons theft of the FBI vehicle that occurred only seven days earlier, on July 10, 2016, at 823 7th Street, NE.

A review of this video and the many others the DC Police regularly post on their YouTube channel makes clear how effective DC police and private surveillance cameras are in capturing real-time crime-scene video on continuous 24-hour basis, seven days a week.

The point is the FBI admitted immediately after both events occurring on the night of July 10, 2016, that an investigation of surveillance camera video was underway.

Given the extensive security camera coverage in the area of Washington where the Seth Rich and the FBI vehicle theft occurred, why have the FBI and DC Police not come forward with video perhaps not of the Seth Rich murder or the FBI vehicle break-in themselves, but certainly of the assailants fleeing the crimes though the early morning hours of July 10, 2016, in a Northeast Washington area that is among the city’s most extensively covered by CCTV surveillance cameras of one kind or another?