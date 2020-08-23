"What Have Democrats Done To Solve ANYTHING?": Rose McGowan Goes Ballistic Over 'Rapist' Biden, 'Vacuous' Liberal Elites

Image Credits: Marc Piasecki / Contributor.

Actress Rose McGowan has gone on a massive, multi-day Twitter rant against Hillary Clinton, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party, and former “Charmed” co-star Alyssa Milano.

McGowan – who alleges Harvey Weinstein raped her (he did settle with her for $100,000 in October, 2017 before sending an Israeli intelligence agency, Black Cube, to spy on her) – wrote in a Friday tweet:

“I was raped by a TOP Democratic donor. Hillary Clinton shut down NBC’s exposé of HW with one call from her spokesperson,” adding “I strongly believe Joe Biden is a rapist. DNC had Bill Clinton, serial abuser of young women (Epstein & others). You want to be pro-Dem? I know more than you will ever know about their evil…”


She then engaged in a fight with enraged leftist actress, Patricia Arquette.

Days earlier, the disaffected actress then slammed the Democratic party, tweeting: “What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING,” adding “Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers.

After McGowan then focused her lasers on former “Charmed” co-star and giant Biden supporter Alyssa Milano, Biden rape accuser Tara Reade piled on, tweeting “And don’t ever forget @Alyssa_Milano Joe Biden sexually harassed and assaulted  then ruined my life. Not once not twice but three times.”

Apparently McGowan and anyone else who attacks Democrats are automatic Russians:

One has to wonder, how many Democrats feel the same way as Rose McGowan? And how many will reject the party?

