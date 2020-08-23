"What Have Democrats Done To Solve ANYTHING?": Rose McGowan Goes Ballistic Over 'Rapist' Biden, 'Vacuous' Liberal Elites

Actress Rose McGowan has gone on a massive, multi-day Twitter rant against Hillary Clinton, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party, and former “Charmed” co-star Alyssa Milano.

McGowan – who alleges Harvey Weinstein raped her (he did settle with her for $100,000 in October, 2017 before sending an Israeli intelligence agency, Black Cube, to spy on her) – wrote in a Friday tweet:

“I was raped by a TOP Democratic donor. Hillary Clinton shut down NBC’s exposé of HW with one call from her spokesperson,” adding “I strongly believe Joe Biden is a rapist. DNC had Bill Clinton, serial abuser of young women (Epstein & others). You want to be pro-Dem? I know more than you will ever know about their evil…”



She then engaged in a fight with enraged leftist actress, Patricia Arquette.

And did you forget Joe Biden terrorizing Aníta Hill? Did you forget all the drone bombing in other countries done by your beloved Democrats? Did you forget Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell? Did you forget them letting prisons be privatized?

Go wear another black dress to an awards show, go make another vacuous speech into an echo chamber of fellow wealthy liberals in Hollywood. My family fought for the Democrats for years, still do. Do not lecture me.

Days earlier, the disaffected actress then slammed the Democratic party, tweeting: “What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING,” adding “Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers.”

What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan)

August 21, 2020

You are the season of darkness.

You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan)

August 21, 2020

After McGowan then focused her lasers on former “Charmed” co-star and giant Biden supporter Alyssa Milano, Biden rape accuser Tara Reade piled on, tweeting “And don’t ever forget @Alyssa_Milano Joe Biden sexually harassed and assaulted then ruined my life. Not once not twice but three times.”

Joe Biden sexually harassed and assaulted then ruined my life. Not once not twice but three times. YOU ARE COMPLICIT

and an enabler of rape And I will NEVER let you forget how you tried to erase me. Now stop trolling Rose. — Tara Reade 🦋 (@ReadeAlexandra)

August 22, 2020

Apparently McGowan and anyone else who attacks Democrats are automatic Russians:

When these ghouls get back into power, are they going to continue to insist all their critics are really just Russian bots & Kremlin agents? I hope they don’t really believe this – that it’s just a cynical ploy to manipulate liberal rubes – but who knows?

https://t.co/GB6LVvAf7A — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald)

August 22, 2020

Today’s episode of “anyone who falls outside a narrow set of ideological parameters must be a stooge of Russia.” Now four-years running, and set for renewal. Doubt we’d see the “series finale” if people such as Ben regain control of the NatSec apparatus

https://t.co/brm7qRlZua — Michael Tracey (@mtracey)

August 22, 2020

One has to wonder, how many Democrats feel the same way as Rose McGowan? And how many will reject the party?

