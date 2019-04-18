What If We Behaved as Leftists Behave?

They label their opponents as racists – one of the most odious things a person can be thought of in America – with absolutely no substantiation for the charge, and they do it unceasingly.

When words fail, they violently attack those with whom they disagree. Indeed, they routinely countenance violence yet, in passive-aggressive stance, bleat like helpless, wretched victims when their opponents take the offensive, or even suggest taking the offensive.

In the workplace, they take improper liberties with their subordinates and engage in fraud in order to get their children into high-profile universities. Their captains of industry conspire to corner emerging markets and then scheme to marginalize vast segments of the populace and business interests in order to advance their malignant political agenda, then lie to Congress when questioned about it.

Kaitlin Bennett was banned from attending a speech by Bernie Sanders although she was sitting quietly in the audience. Kaitlin joins Alex to discuss how the left keeps proving they really want to control minorities and women.


