What Is Happening At Drudge? New Info May Shed Light

The Drudge Report, known as the home page for most conservatives, is being criticized for promoting too many negative stories about President Donald Trump.

While the site is merely a news aggregator linking to outlets across the political spectrum, critics say Drudge has recently been spotlighting some of the president’s fiercest critics, leading many to assume the website has been compromised.

Once known for its ability to steer the narrative, many have noticed Drudge has been taking a hit in traffic lately, and some are blaming his recent switch to a new advertising company for the changes.

Gab founder Andrew Torba joined Owen Shroyer this week to discuss why DrudgeReport.com may be promoting a leftist anti-Trump agenda, and discusses his new trends.gab.com website modeled off of Drudge but without the problematic bias.

