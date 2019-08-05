What Is Jeffrey Epstein?

Image Credits: Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images.

Sex operatives have been used throughout the construction of the New World Order agenda as a means to keep secrets contained for centuries.

Cecil Rhodes wrote of the use of operatives to compromise the powerful in order to infiltrate foreign governments. This practice was made even more potent by coaxing the elite and their useful idiots into having sex with children.

Is Jeffrey Epstein a modern day pimp for the elite NWO establishment? It is only a matter of time before thousands of documents are revealed naming names.


Related Articles

Mika Brzezinski: Mass Shootings a Political Issue Democrats 'Could Get Some Traction On'

Mika Brzezinski: Mass Shootings a Political Issue Democrats ‘Could Get Some Traction On’

U.S. News
Comments
Many El Pasos and Daytons in Chicago Every Weekend: More than 50 Shot, 6 Killed in Windy City

Many El Pasos and Daytons in Chicago Every Weekend: More than 50 Shot, 6 Killed in Windy City

U.S. News
Comments

America’s Mass Shooting Nightmare

U.S. News
comments

Kamala Harris Fundraises Off El Paso & Dayton Mass Shootings

U.S. News
comments

Ohio Shooter Was a Radical Leftist Who Supported Elizabeth Warren

U.S. News
comments

Comments