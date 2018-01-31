‘What is MS-13?’: Google Searches for Gang Spike 4,600% During Trump SOTU

Google searches for the deadly Latin gang “MS-13” spiked by over 4,500% Tuesday as President Donald Trump warned about the threat of unsecured borders.

“4,650% spike in searches for #MS13 during #SOTU,” the official GoogleTrends Twitter account notes.

The spike correlated with President Trump’s mention of the violent international crime gang four times during his first State of the Union address.

Trump called out the gang, and honored the parents of two teenage girls, 15-year-old Nisa Mickens and 16-year-old Kalya Cuevas, who were murdered at the hands of six MS-13 gang members in September 2016.

For decades, open borders have allowed drugs and gangs to pour into our most vulnerable communities. They have allowed millions of low-wage workers to compete for jobs and wages against the poorest Americans. Most tragically, they have caused the loss of many innocent lives. Here tonight are two fathers and two mothers: Evelyn Rodriguez, Freddy Cuevas, Elizabeth Alvarado, and Robert Mickens. Their two teenage daughters — Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens — were close friends on Long Island. But in September 2016, on the eve of Nisa’s 16th Birthday, neither of them came home. These two precious girls were brutally murdered while walking together in their hometown. Six members of the savage gang MS-13 have been charged with Kayla and Nisa’s murders. Many of these gang members took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as unaccompanied alien minors ‑- and wound up in Kayla and Nisa’s high school. Evelyn, Elizabeth, Freddy, and Robert: Tonight, everyone in this chamber is praying for you. Everyone in America is grieving for you. And 320 million hearts are breaking for you. We cannot imagine the depth of your sorrow, but we can make sure that other families never have to endure this pain. Tonight, I am calling on the Congress to finally close the deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13, and other criminals, to break into our country. We have proposed new legislation that will fix our immigration laws, and support our ICE and Border Patrol Agents, so that this cannot ever happen again.

Following the president’s address, MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed no one but the viewers of Fox News were familiar with the gang the president was referring to.

“He gives a speech tonight, in which he makes it sound like the biggest issue in the United States, the biggest threat is MS-13, a gang nobody that doesn’t watch Fox News has ever heard of. So he makes it sound like they’re the biggest threat,” Reid said during the network’s coverage of the event.

Indeed, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) was unaware why the president was so focused on this “M-16” illegal immigrant gang.

“To be so focused on this M-16, or, the… this illegal immigrant gang that he speaks of, spoke nothing about crime in America, about his commitment to America First,” Rep Lawrence said.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735