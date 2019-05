Leftists outside of a Philadelphia rally refuse to denounce Democrat state Rep. Brian Sims for his recent antics against pro-life advocates.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims, a democrat and LGBT activist, attempted to dox Christians praying outside of a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic and even posted a video of this interaction on social media. Alex breaks down the hypocrisy of the left that attempts to “shame” conservatives and Christians for their beliefs.