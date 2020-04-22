@pauljosephwatson

The new normal. ##foryoupage ##frontpage ##foryourpage ##foryou

♬ original sound – pauljosephwatson

We were told lockdown & social distancing were necessary to “return to normal.”

Fair enough.

Now they’re telling us we may never return to normal.

Then what have we been doing for the past month?

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Tucker: Trump's Immigration "Ban" Still Allows Corporations to Import Cheap Foreign Labor

Tucker: Trump’s Immigration “Ban” Still Allows Corporations to Import Cheap Foreign Labor

U.S. News
Comments
Nation's Largest Pork Plant Closes Amid Food Shortage Fears

Nation’s Largest Pork Plant Closes Amid Food Shortage Fears

U.S. News
Comments

$484 Billion! Senate Approves Second Coronavirus Relief Plan

U.S. News
comments

Trump’s Immigration Ban Exempts “Refugees” & “Essential Workers”

U.S. News
comments

NYT Defends ‘Spirit Cooking’ Witch Marina Abramovic After Microsoft Ad Backlash

U.S. News
comments

Comments