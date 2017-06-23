What It's Like to Fly in a B17 Flying Fortress

My father flew 36 missions over Europe during World War II before he was 20 years old. He lived for 81 years, yet rarely talked about his service as a U.S. bombardier.

I learned everything I know about the war studying books, documentaries, music, and movies. But one thing I did know was that my dad flew two different types of planes—a B-45 and a B-17 Flying Fortress.

The closest I’d ever gotten to the latter was when I saw “Shoo Shoo Shoo Baby,” a permanently grounded B-17 belonging to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. But last month, an airworthy B-17 (one of only nine left in the U.S.) was taking off less than 20 miles away from where I lived. I sped over there and got a seat.

