What Kanye West’s Trump Phase Meant

Editor’s Note: This is exactly what Alex Jones stated last night. Kanye West did NOT come out against President Trump. He simply had a disagreement with Candace Owens over a t-shirt design that’s between the two of them. Ye is focused on human awakening, not just politics. Raising humanity’s consciousness is beyond politics, and President Trump’s inaugural speech touched upon this very subject. Being creative sparks the rugged individualism which advances the human condition. Advancing humanity should never be pigeonholed into just politics.

Kanye … recants? “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” the rapper tweeted Tuesday night. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

It’s been taken as a disavowal of Donald Trump, which it may or may not fully be: The “messages” West doesn’t believe in aren’t specified. But remarkably, all of a sudden, he’s announced what he does stand for.

“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most,” he tweeted. “I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. … I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

