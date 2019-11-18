What Makes The Elite Tick?

What makes the elite ruling class tick?

What is their separate reality ruled by?

The evidence of technocratic totalitarians obsessed with occultism and dark appetites is overwhelming, but only recently has their dark veil been fully lifted.

More importantly, where is this circus of aristocratic madness leading us and when will we awaken to the true horrors hidden behind the lies?

The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!