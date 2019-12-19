What Planet Is She On? Pelosi Calls Impeachment "Bipartisan"

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the absurd statement that the House’s impeachment proceedings were “bipartisan.”

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi falsely claims—without evidence—that impeachment received bipartisan support. The TRUTH is that the only bipartisan support was AGAINST impeachment. Some Democrats VOTED WITH Republicans! This was the first totally partisan impeachment in American history! pic.twitter.com/P7Tz6ZS7hT — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 19, 2019

Pelosi was referring to Democrats who voted to impeach President Trump for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” on Wednesday night.

“It really is interesting to see the response that we are getting, bipartisan across party lines,” Pelosi falsely stated.

Meanwhile, in reality, not one Republican voted in favor of impeachment and three Democrats even voted against it.

In fact, this is the first totally partisan presidential impeachment in U.S. history.

