The “Jihadi Next Door,” as the BBC called the London Bridge attacker in their documentary, was not jailed or deported, but given restricted access to the tunnels under Westminster.

Guy Fawkes would be jealous and you should be incredulous.

No one could be that stupid and incompetent.

No one could ignore the repeated warnings unless they have a hidden agenda.

It’s a clear indication that the UK government, like most European governments, is actively working to destroy its own society.

In one exception, the Polish Prime Minister called out the European Parliament on their policy of suicide.