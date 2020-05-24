'What These Sons of Bitches Want Is Our Freedom!': Bolsonaro Vows To Arm Brazilians To Prevent Dictatorship

Video of a private speech delivered by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to his cabinet about freedom and guns went viral on Saturday after a court ordered the release of one of his private meetings.

Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo released the video after the Brazilian Supreme Court issued an order Friday to release one of President Bolsonaro’s private staff meetings.

The video shows President Bolsonaro going on an expletive-laced rant against the communists and radical mayors in Brazil who’ve stripped away the people’s rights, culminating in his endorsement of gun ownership.

“Why are they putting handcuffs on a citizen that’s working or a woman in a public square?” Bolsonaro said, translated in English. “And the Justice doesn’t say anything? You have to fucking speak!”

“They keep on humiliating our people, and that’s growing…What these sons of bitches want is our freedom.”

“Look how easy it is to impose a dictatorship in Brazil, how easy it is,” he continued. “The people are locked in their homes.”

“That is why I want…that the people arm themselves. That’s going to ensure that a motherfucker is not going to show up and impose a dictatorship here. Because it’s easy to impose a dictatorship here. Too easy. A fucking mayor makes a fucking decree, handcuff people and keep everyone at home.”

“If they were armed, they’d go to the streets. And if I was a dictator, I’d want to disarm people, just like all the others disarmed people before they impose their respective dictatorship.”

Bolsonaro added that he wants to “send a fucking message” to the “asshole” communists on why he’s advocating to arm the people.

“Because I don’t want a dictatorship,” he said. “And it can’t be postponed anymore.”

“I want everyone armed. Because an armed people will never be enslaved,” he added.

Leftist, of course, were horrified to hear Bolsonaro dare suggest arming citizens to preserve their freedoms.

