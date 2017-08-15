What to Do When Cops Show Up

Maybe you didn’t deserve it but there you are, talking to the cops.

If you answer wrong you can earn a ticket, an ass kicking, jail or all three. Everyone thinks they know what to do but, having worn a badge for over five years, I can say with authority that knowing a few things can definitely help you avoid trouble.

First, a little about me. No, I never shot anyone but my partners did. I had my share of fights and pursuits, which I always won. I never had to violate anyone’s rights to get my job done because it was too easy to arrest legit violators without cheating; people are idiots. I never experienced any of the ratchetness that you see on YouTube except when female officers came out to play.

My motto was always, “manners are nice, politeness is neat but have a plan to kill everyone you meet.”

