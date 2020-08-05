"What utter, racist BS": Ted Cruz Slams Oprah for White Privilege Lecture

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) labeled billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey a “racist” after she claimed white people enjoy privilege “no matter” what.

Responding to recent comments made by Winfrey on her “The Oprah Conversation” show, in which she claimed all white people have a “leg up” because of their “whiteness,” Cruz slammed the daytime TV host for denigrating an entire race.

Billionaire Oprah lectures the rest of us: "You still have your whiteness. That's what the term 'white privilege' is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.” What utter, racist BS. https://t.co/02PADVJkrZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 5, 2020

“Billionaire Oprah lectures the rest of us: ‘You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term “white privilege” is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.’ What utter, racist BS,” Cruz wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Winfrey’s comments came as she discussed white privilege on her new Apple TV+ show.

More on her comments from The Blaze:

In a recent episode of “The Oprah Conversation,” Winfrey and NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho spoke to several white guests who admitted their racism.

During the episode — titled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: Part 1” — Winfrey said, “There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness.”

“[Whites have a] leg up,” she insisted. “You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter. It is the fundamental issue.”

Guess someone should tell all those white homeless and impoverished people throughout America they’re actually a privileged class — because elitist Oprah says so.

Congrats, Oprah! Way to fight racism with… more racism.

Her quote is somewhat reminiscent of Bernie Sanders’ racist “White people don’t know what it’s like to be poor” rant during the 2016 presidential debates.



