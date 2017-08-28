What You Need to Know About the 'Alt Left'

Image Credits: Jason Hargrove / Flickr.

Progressives haven’t stopped with tearing down Confederate statues: The Founding Fathers, Christopher Columbus and even Abraham Lincoln are all under attack by masked extremists.

Trump supporters, people waving the American flag and even completely random white people have been stabbed or attacked by ironically named “anti-fascist” groups, or “antifa,” who accuse everyone who is not a communist of being a Nazi.

Just weeks after Republican lawmakers narrowly escaped a massacre at the hands of an unhinged Democrat, the leftists are doubling down on violence.

Read more


Related Articles

Antifa Has A New Cell In Philly, And They’re Calling For Property Seizures, Violence On Police, And All-Out Revolution

Antifa Has A New Cell In Philly, And They’re Calling For Property Seizures, Violence On Police, And All-Out Revolution

Hot News
Comments
Interior Recommends Trump Shrink Handful of National Monuments

Interior Recommends Trump Shrink Handful of National Monuments

Hot News
Comments

Phoenix Police Arrest Protester That Got Shot In The Groin In Viral Video

Hot News
Comments

Democrats Moving To Arrest Gwyneth Paltrow And Alex Jones

Hot News
Comments

Hitler’s Nazi Army was Kicked Out of Paris 73 Years Ago Today

Hot News
Comments

Comments