What’s Behind the Norovirus Outbreak at the Olympics?

First, here’s the official story:

USA Today: “The organizing committee for the Pyeongchang Olympics has called in 900 military personnel after more than 1,200 security workers were pulled off duty because of concerns about the spread of the Norovirus, Christophe Dubi, IOC executive director of the Olympic Games said Tuesday.”

“Later Tuesday evening, the organizing committee said 32 cases of Norovirus had been confirmed and those people were quarantined after being treated. Those 32 cases involve 21 private security staff members from the Horeb Youth Center and 11 people from other locations, including three foreigners.”

“In a statement, POCOG said that starting Sunday workers reported headaches, stomach pain and diarrhea. The Gangwon Province Health and Environment Research Center found 41 workers with symptoms that might be related to the virus. The others have been pulled from duty to prevent possible spreading of the illness.”

“The workers are largely responsible for checking credentials and screening baggage entering the venues. The military personnel were brought in from about 40 minutes away.”

“…The organizing committee said ground water used in food and beverages at the Horeb Youth Centre — a housing facility — was suspected.”

Here’s the problem. Officials admit the illness appears to be coming from contaminated water, and you can’t reduce that situation to a single virus. Forget the sophisticated analysis. Bad water contains bad things. A number of them. If you didn’t clean up the water in the first place, you’re going to have trouble.

The norovirus, as an explanation, is a convenient cover story. It seems to explain the outbreak of illness—but it doesn’t.

The virus hunters at the CDC are trained to look for the single viral culprit. That’s what they always do. They’re medical, not environmental. They don’t want to find the true answer when it’s something in the environment, because medical solutions don’t work. You have to clean up the water.

Over the past 30 years of investigating medical ops, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen this pattern repeated. Ignore the environmental contamination; blame a single virus. It’s a sham.

Taken to an extreme, you would get something like this—gene researchers look forward to day when genetic modifications would protect humans from all sorts of environmental contamination.

Translation: Let corporations and governments pollute to their heart’s content; “altered” humans would be safe.

That may sound like science fiction. And it is. But researchers are working to make it fact.

They’ll fail.

Meanwhile, at the Olympics, there better be a fleet of huge trucks carrying clean water to the workers and the athletes, or the problems they’ve encountered so far are going to get worse, much worse.

Years ago, in an off-the-record conversation, a public health official readily admitted to me that contaminated water always contains a number of noxious substances that endanger human health. “If you’re saying it’s this virus or that virus, you’re lying,” he said. “You have to go back to the beginning and clean up the water.”

“Virus hunters don’t like that solution,” I said.

“Of course they don’t. It puts them out of business.”

The norovirus is just one more lame medical cover story.

This article first appeared at NoMoreFakeNews.com.