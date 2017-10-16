WHAT'S NEXT? Will Harvey Weinstein go to jail?

THE mounting allegations against Harvey Weinstein could have major legal implications for the Hollywood producer according to legal experts.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Cara Delevingne are among the high-profile figures to join dozens of women accusing the movie mogul of sexual harassment and assault – but could he be caged?

The women making the allegations could pursue civil lawsuits or try to bring criminal charges against Weinstein.

American lawyers in Los Angeles and New York – where most of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct took place from the 1990s to 2015 – claim the producer could face a number of potential lawsuits.

The 65-year-old film producer could even face criminal allegations ranging from sexual harassment, indecent exposure, committing a lewd act and even charges of rape, some added.

But New York criminal lawyer Stuart Slotnick said cases could be difficult to pursue because of statutes of limitations – even if it was felt there was sufficient evidence to justify a charge.

