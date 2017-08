CIA whistleblower, John Kiriakou, who was jailed for exposing the CIA torture program, comments on the latest coverups of the program as a private lawsuit was settled and sealed while the “only copy” of the 6,700 page Senate report was “misplaced and/or accidentally destroyed”…right.

Also, the man who led the capture of the first Al Qaeda captured in Afghanistan, Abu Zubaydah, talks about the re-escalation of the continuing war and the continuing cover up of torture.