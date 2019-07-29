What's Wrong With Big Tech’s Eyes?

Are neural links or drugs the cause of Big Tech’s arrogance?

Why is it that the heads of #BigTech look like they are on drugs or some sort of neural implant?#WireHeads#DMC5 #DerpState pic.twitter.com/aAJGvslmKm — DerpState (@DerpState3) July 29, 2019

A new interview from VICE news with Tim cook has been released. In it they ask about Apple’s role in censoring Alex Jones and Infowars. Alex points out Tim Cook’s abnormally large pupils which parallel the culture of taking LSD in silicon valley.

Alex Jones explains how Apple CEO Tim Cook and his allegiance to China and their rampant censorship has now made him the most dangerous man in the world.