‘When They Go Low, We Go Lower’: Joy Behar Defends Pelosi’s Speech-Ripping Tantrum at SOTU

“The View” host Joy Behar vehemently defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to tear up President Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Behar launched into an unhinged rant Wednesday justifying Pelosi’s disgraceful action, calling Trump administration officials “criminals and fascists” and asserting that everything Trump said in his address was a lie.

“She’s playing hard ball like he does,” Behar shrugged. “When they go low, we go lower. That’s the only thing that works with these criminals and fascists who are running the country right now. Sorry, but that’s what works.”

Rather than encourage viewers to look into the many positive facts of Trump’s speech, Behar claimed that Nancy Pelosi’s facial expressions during the SOTU address alone revealed when the president was lying.

“You didn’t really need to have a fact checker,” Behar said. “All you had to do was watch Nancy’s face. Every time he lied she went like this or like this or like that. You saw every time he opened his mouth practically he was lying.”

Behar’s “when they go low, we go lower” comment refers to Michelle Obama‘s 2016 comment responding to Trump’s brawler style of politics, saying that the Democrats’ slogan should be, “when they go low, we go high.”

Her comments are similar to former Attorney General Eric Holder’s 2018 comments, declaring that “when they go low, we kick them,” in a reference to the far-left group Antifa’s rise in violence against conservatives.

“Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them,” Holder said.

“That’s what this new Democratic Party is about.”

Indeed, it appears Behar is honoring that new legacy.

