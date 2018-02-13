When Virtue Signalling Goes Wrong: NYT's Bari Weiss Deletes 'Racist' Tweet After Backlash

New York Times opinion writer and staff editor Bari Weiss thought she was showing up President Trump when she praised US Olympic skater Mirai Nagasu as an “immigrant” succeeding in the Winter Games.

“Immigrants: They get the job done,” Weiss tweeted in response to video of Nagasu performing a “historic” triple axel from NBC.





While Nagasu’s parents are Japanese immigrants, she was born in California as a US citizen. Rather than be showered with praise for signalling her virtue, Weiss was showered with hate for questioning Nagasu’s authentic Americanness.

Her parents are immigrants. The whole thing was a compliment. I deeply resent the implication of your tweet. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) February 12, 2018

Thank you! — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) February 12, 2018

as a child of immigrants, i’m excited to see how far you’ll go with this dumb ass point — leon (@leyawn) February 12, 2018

Wow. This is utterly breathtaking in its bad faith. Her parents are immigrants. And my tweet was obviously meant to celebrate her accomplishments. Perhaps you'd be more comfortable with an outlet like Think Progress making the same point? https://t.co/SYhmT5tqqQ — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) February 12, 2018

Yes, yes, I realize. Felt the poetic license was kosher. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) February 12, 2018

It wasn't. It was just xenophobic. — A Non-Corporate Person (@blakerosser1) February 12, 2018

Is America no longer a “nation of immigrants”?

Are first-generation immigrants no longer “immigrants,” but instead pure Americana?

Who the hell knows anymore and who the hell cares, it’s hilarious to watch the left choke on their own BS.

The New Yorker’s David Klion joined in on the pile-on:

I know a bunch of you are going to make fun of “Hamilton” for this but… it’s good, actually, and in any case deserves better — David Klion (@DavidKlion) February 12, 2018

Incidentally, this is the type of stuff Klion himself tweets without batting an eyelid:

Weiss eventually deleted her tweet and lamented the current state of politics (which she and her bosses created):

For this tweet I am being told I am a racist, a ghoul and that I deserve to die. So I deleted the tweet. That's where we are. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) February 12, 2018

That’s the world you and your bosses created, Weiss.

I hope you enjoy it.