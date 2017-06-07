London Mayor Sadiq Khan faced a tough line of questioning from Good Morning Britain Tuesday, struggling to answer why the government has no idea where potential terrorists might be.

Co-host Piers Morgan put Khan’s feet to the fire after the London mayor said he’s unable to track 400 possible jihadists due to budget restraints.

“The Met police budget, roughly speaking, 15 to 20 percent is funded by me the mayor. The rest comes from central government,” Khan said, shifting the blame to low police resources. “If the Met Police budget is being shrunk and reduced, they have to prioritize and use their resources.”

Morgan erupted: “What could be a bigger priority than people coming back from a Syrian battlefield with intent to harm British citizens? Why is it not the number one priority? Why are these people just allowed to come back in in the first place, and then the London mayor doesn’t seem to have a clue where any of them are.”

Khan’s stance on Islamic terrorism was brought to the forefront when seven people were killed and dozens injured in London after terrorists went on a rampage over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump immediately criticized Khan’s dismal response, saying it was a “pathetic excuse.”