"Where Are The Police?" After Voting To Defund Cops, Minneapolis City Council Baffled Over Recent Crime Wave

In the wake of George Floyd’s death while in the custody of the Minneapolis police, the city council – nearly all Democrats, made the brilliant decision to defund the city’s police department and embark on a “police-free future.“

“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department,” tweeted Council Member Jeremiah Ellison on June 4, pledging to “dramatically rethink” the city’s approach to emergency response.

We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It’s really past due. https://t.co/7WIxUL6W79 — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) June 4, 2020

Now, via The Blaze, a development that we promise isn’t from the Babylon Bee: Minneapolis lawmakers are baffled over the recent crime wave sweeping the city.

“During a two-hour meeting with Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo this week, the Democratic city council, in brazen fashion, demanded to know why city police are not responding to the violence with enhanced law enforcement measures,” Writes Chris Enloe.

From Minnesota Public Radio:

The number of reported violent crimes, like assaults, robberies and homicides are up compared to 2019, according to MPD crime data. More people have been killed in the city in the first nine months of 2020 than were slain in all of last year. Property crimes, like burglaries and auto thefts, are also up. Incidents of arson have increased 55 percent over the total at this point in 2019.

“Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police?‘” Councilman Jamal Osman said, MPR reported. “That is the only public safety option they have at the moment. MPD. They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen.”

Anti-police Council President Lisa Bender claims the cops are being “defiant,” adding “This is not new.”

Democratic council member Phillipe Cunningham called out his colleagues for their hypocrisy.

“What I am sort of flabbergasted by right now is colleagues, who a very short time ago were calling for abolition, are now suggesting we should be putting more resources and funding into MPD,” he said.

Police Chief Arradondo insisted that Minneapolis PD has taken measures to combat the crime wave, such as adding more officers to patrols, devoting additional resources to investigative duties, and discussing the spike in crime with department leadership.

That said, over 100 officers have left the department this year, over double the typical number.

What did they expect?

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!