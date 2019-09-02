Where Is The Outrage Over Opioid Carnage?

Statistically, the amount of deaths by opioids is a far larger crisis than the politicized Second Amendment threatening mass shootings epidemic the United States endures.

In fact, pharmaceutical companies and the drug trade dwarf gun violence so massively that the two aren’t even in the same ballpark.

Yet, Democratic politicians and mainstream media, funded by the pharmaceutical companies target the fundamental rights of law abiding citizens by politicizing gun violence over opioid deaths. As a clamp down of corpracratic dominance steers the future of our Republic.


