Where’s Obama? Ex-President Silent Amid Scandal

Former President Obama hasn’t tweeted since Jan. 15, sparking speculation his lawyers told him to stay low amid the brewing scandal implicating him in the illegal surveillance of President Trump.



Despite having nearly 100 million followers, Obama isn’t as voracious of a tweeter as Trump, yet he doesn’t normally take an over two-week break from Twitter.

Additionally, over the past month, Obama’s Facebook page has only shared a handful of content originally posted on the Obama Foundation page, much of which are “reruns” of Obama’s days as president.

And, interestingly enough, Obama showed up at a New York synagogue on Jan. 24, which the Daily Mail reported as a “rare public appearance.”

A quick search on Getty Images confirms that there’s very few recent photos of him.

It’s revealing that the former president once accused of narcissism is suddenly so shy, especially as he’s currently making headlines over his Watergate-style activities in the White House.

For one thing, the newly released texts between pro-Clinton FBI investigator Peter Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page reveal that Obama demanded “to know everything” the FBI was doing during the investigation into Hillary Clinton.

Publicly, however, he claimed he wanted no involvement.

“I do not talk to the attorney general about pending investigations. I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations. We have a strict line,” he said on April 10, 2016.

“I guarantee it. I guarantee that there is no political influence in any investigation conducted by the Justice Department or the FBI, not just in this case but in any case. Full stop. Period.”

And there was, of course, the FISA memo that revealed the Obama administration’s involvement in the illegal surveillance of President Trump’s campaign during the latter stages of the 2016 election.

“Many questions remain, but Democrats, including Obama, are probably not going to look good when we get the answers,” reported the National Review.

