'Where's Ruth?' Internet Seeks Proof of Life as RBG Goes Missing

After Fox News accidentally aired a graphic last week falsely reporting the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, many online speculated whether it was more than a simple error.

RBG, as she’s known, has been missing in action on the Supreme Court bench since recently undergoing surgery for lung cancer last month following a fall that caused three broken ribs.

“Since leaving the hospital Ginsburg has been recovering at home where she continues to work on cases before the Supreme Court, through briefs and transcripts of the oral arguments, according to a spokeswoman,” People Magazine reported on Friday.

“Her recuperation is going well, the spokeswoman says. The court previously said that, following her lung surgery, she was cancer free.”

But the reassurances have done little to quell speculation online, with many on the right eager for her to announce her retirement so President Trump can nominate his third conservative Supreme Court Justice.


