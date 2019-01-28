'Where's Ruth?' Internet Seeks Proof of Life as RBG Goes Missing

After Fox News accidentally aired a graphic last week falsely reporting the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, many online speculated whether it was more than a simple error.

Fox mistakenly airs graphic saying RBG is dead https://t.co/fz84BE9zEh pic.twitter.com/QGreeDwXGt — The Independent (@Independent) January 21, 2019

RBG, as she’s known, has been missing in action on the Supreme Court bench since recently undergoing surgery for lung cancer last month following a fall that caused three broken ribs.

“Since leaving the hospital Ginsburg has been recovering at home where she continues to work on cases before the Supreme Court, through briefs and transcripts of the oral arguments, according to a spokeswoman,” People Magazine reported on Friday.

“Her recuperation is going well, the spokeswoman says. The court previously said that, following her lung surgery, she was cancer free.”

But the reassurances have done little to quell speculation online, with many on the right eager for her to announce her retirement so President Trump can nominate his third conservative Supreme Court Justice.

Did Pelosi cancel the State of the Union because of RBG? https://t.co/LGUpv4gSgR — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 28, 2019

President Trump really needs to pay Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a visit, just to see how she's feeling & wish her well in person… Does everyone agree that @realDonaldTrump should? — Maverick (@RodStryker) January 28, 2019

At this point it's a valid question. A very valid question. Where is Ruth Bader Ginsburg? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 28, 2019

I'm not implying anything with this tweet. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 85 and had an incredibly taxing and invasive surgery for a deadly disease. I wish her a full and speedy recovery, however, if she can no longer fulfill her duties, she must put politics aside and retire. https://t.co/7yj0bdhlIM — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 28, 2019

Serious question: Can anyone call for a police #welfarecheck on #RBG? No one has seen her, The country needs to know if she is safe. She is a frail old woman who is a national figure, and there has been no sign of her including at her job. @CapitolPolice what's the policy? — Chris (@unlobodelnorte) January 28, 2019

404 – Ruth Not Found#RBGWhereYouBe — wordsmith cat (@I_am_not_E) January 28, 2019