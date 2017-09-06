Which Came First: Supermassive Black Holes or Their Galaxies?

Image Credits: Pixabay.

There’s a supermassive black hole at the center of almost every galaxy in the Universe. How did they get there? What’s the relationship between these monster black holes and the galaxies that surround them?

Every time astronomers look farther out in the Universe, they discover new mysteries. These mysteries require all new tools and techniques to understand. These mysteries lead to more mysteries. What I’m saying is that it’s mystery turtles all the way down.

One of the most fascinating is the discovery of quasars, understanding what they are, and the unveiling of an even deeper mystery, where do they come from?

As always, I’m getting ahead of myself, so first, let’s go back and talk about the discovery of quasars.

Read more


Related Articles

Casualties reported after explosion at US base in Afghanistan

Casualties reported after explosion at US base in Afghanistan

Science & Tech
Comments
CNN's Hurricane Insanity Goes Full Libtard!

CNN’s Hurricane Insanity Goes Full Libtard!

Science & Tech
Comments

Youtube Censorship Is Spiraling Out of Control

Science & Tech
Comments

Hurricane Irma: If There Was Such A Thing As A Category 6 Hurricane, This Would Be It

Science & Tech
Comments

Musk thinks AI race could ignite WWIII

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments