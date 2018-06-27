White Brits Will Soon be a Minority in UK's Second Largest City

A new report has found that white Brits will soon be a minority in the UK’s second largest city Birmingham and that a significant proportion of the population cannot speak English.

By 2021, more than half of the city’s population will be from an ethnic minority, which is already the case for under-18’s, 60 per cent of whom are non-white.

“Birmingham is soon to become a majority minority city,” according to the report.

The report also found that nearly 50,000 residents of the 1.2 million population cannot speak English. This has exacerbated unemployment, which is significantly above the national average, with 35% of working age residents not in a job.

The situation is, “Not helped by the fact that high numbers of Pakistani and Bangladeshi residents have no qualifications” and cannot speak English, reports Birmingham Live.

The city council’s new cohesion strategy describes Birmingham as “super diverse,” noting that it is home to people from 200 different countries, but adds that this multiculturalism has caused “tension” amongst different ethnic groups.

White Brits are already a minority in London, where the last census in 2011 found they made up just 44.89% of the population, a number now likely to be significantly lower.

Across the entire country, at last count 87% of the population was white, down from 92% in 2001. This figure will almost certainly be down to 80% when the next census takes place in 2021.

Some European countries are further along than others in terms of whites becoming a majority-minority.

In Sweden, the number of people with a foreign background currently stands at around 30%, meaning ethnic Swedes will become a minority in their own country within 25 years.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.