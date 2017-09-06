White Christians now a minority of US population

Americans who identify as both white and Christian comprise less than 50 percent of the population, according to a new survey.

The Public Religion Research Institute study found that just 43 percent of Americans make up that cohort, down from 81 percent as recently as 1976. The trend is attributable to immigration, a rapid increase in the number of Americans who identify as religiously unaffiliated and an aging Christian population.

The survey also shows that the number of white Christians in the Democratic Party has declined dramatically. The demographic makes up just 29 percent of the party’s base, compared to 50 percent one decade ago.

Read more