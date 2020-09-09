White Female BLM Protester to Cops: "If You Take That Badge Off, I'll Suck Your D**k"

Image Credits: Screenshot.

A vile White female Black Lives Matter protester in Los Angeles on Tuesday night was filmed telling police officers she’ll fellate them if they take their badges off and quit their jobs.

“If you take that badge off, I’ll suck your d**k,” the protester said in video captured by investigative reporter Drew Hernandez. “Take that badge off, quit your job, I’ll suck the f**k out of your d**k.”


An Hispanic female protester with an oral fixation was filmed telling cops, “Eat a giant smoking f**king d**k… that has herpes… Stupid white b***h!”


Yet another protester told cops to “use a f**king donut as a flesh light!”


If you think Texas is the last bastion of freedom, don’t move to Austin


Protesters were filmed cursing cops throughout the day, one encouraged cops to shoot him with non-lethals because “melanin heals.”


The protests were later declared an unlawful assembly.


The cops were not playing around:


Intrepid reporter Drew Hernandez said he took a non-lethal munition to the leg.


Cops were filmed “riding deep and laughing” at protesters:


It appears not one cop thought for even a second about taking off their badge!

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: White BLM Protester Uses N-Word, Claims He’s Allowed To Because of Rap Music

Video: White BLM Protester Uses N-Word, Claims He’s Allowed To Because of Rap Music

U.S. News
Comments
Report: Leftist Groups Form Alliance To Prepare For 'Mass Public Unrest' After Election

Report: Leftist Groups Form Alliance To Prepare For ‘Mass Public Unrest’ After Election

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: ‘If Biden Wins Second Amendment Is Gone’

U.S. News
comments

Video: Young Americans Say Rioting And Looting Is ‘Justified’

U.S. News
comments

New Poll Shows Donald Trump, Joe Biden Deadlocked in Battleground State as 2020 Race Tightens

U.S. News
comments

Comments