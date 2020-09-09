White Female BLM Protester to Cops: "If You Take That Badge Off, I'll Suck Your D**k"

A vile White female Black Lives Matter protester in Los Angeles on Tuesday night was filmed telling police officers she’ll fellate them if they take their badges off and quit their jobs.

“If you take that badge off, I’ll suck your d**k,” the protester said in video captured by investigative reporter Drew Hernandez. “Take that badge off, quit your job, I’ll suck the f**k out of your d**k.”

LA Protester: “if you take that badge off I’ll suck your d*ck, take that badge off, quit your job, I’ll suck the f*ck out of your dick.. I’ll eat your pu**y too ladies..” pic.twitter.com/KuDQsqDZyq — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020



An Hispanic female protester with an oral fixation was filmed telling cops, “Eat a giant smoking f**king d**k… that has herpes… Stupid white b***h!”

LA protester to Sheriff’s: An extremely distressed protester can be seen here spewing vile rhetoric to police expressing her desire for sheriffs to eat a large penis with herpes pic.twitter.com/5WlIRL4mdG — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020



Yet another protester told cops to “use a f**king donut as a flesh light!”



If you think Texas is the last bastion of freedom, don’t move to Austin

LA protester to police: “Use a f*cking donut as a flesh light” pic.twitter.com/oheyuNoEZx — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020



Protesters were filmed cursing cops throughout the day, one encouraged cops to shoot him with non-lethals because “melanin heals.”

Here is some of the vile rhetoric spewed by LA protesters today towards police The BLM protester can be heard giving sheriffs permission to use non lethal munitions on him pic.twitter.com/LDjszfTJog — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020



The protests were later declared an unlawful assembly.

TONIGHT: A BLM mother in LA brought her what it appears to be 1 possibly 2 year old baby to a violent protest that was declared an unlawful assembly and ended with non lethal munitions pic.twitter.com/IuULlxzCo4 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

BREAKING: LA sheriffs move in to make an arrest on an Antifa militant and open fire with non lethal munitions after an unlawful assembly was called pic.twitter.com/oLpVfO4rgZ — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020



The cops were not playing around:

BREAKING: LA sheriffs move in to make an arrest on an Antifa militant and open fire with non lethal munitions after an unlawful assembly was called pic.twitter.com/oLpVfO4rgZ — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

LA sheriffs not holding back firing non lethal munitions even into residential neighborhoods that protesters were fleeing into pic.twitter.com/gllF37McZe — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

JUST NOW: LA sheriffs firing non lethal munitions including rubber bullets on protesters that were deemed an unlawful assembly pic.twitter.com/FnD7DNI8fq — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020



Intrepid reporter Drew Hernandez said he took a non-lethal munition to the leg.

Just took a huge non lethal munition to the leg, not sure what it was, but LA sheriffs aren’t messing around — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020



Cops were filmed “riding deep and laughing” at protesters:

Riding deep and laughing at the crowd. Lmao 😂😂😂 source:https://t.co/KT1Rb1UxuY pic.twitter.com/nzAkfSP9Gs — Cacti (@SCCacti) September 9, 2020



It appears not one cop thought for even a second about taking off their badge!

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!