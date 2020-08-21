"White Flight Is Real": Publicist Says Middle Class & Wealthy are Fleeing Los Angeles

Veteran publicist Ed Lozzi says that the middle class and wealthy are fleeing Los Angeles, noting that whereas the town once smelled of orange blossoms, it now smells of urine.

Lozzi noted that coronavirus was just the final blow to a city already reeling as a result of its progressive attitude towards homelessness.

“Hollywood has always been the wokest of the woke, so politicians have done nothing to stop people sleeping on the streets. It’s not illegal and the weather’s nice, so they keep coming,” he said, adding that, “there is insufficient housing, inadequate mental health care. Add in Covid and it’s a perfect storm.”

The economic impact of the COVID lockdown and the problems caused by open air homeless camps has made the downtown area unlivable for families, with many of them now desperately trying to sell their properties and escape to suburbia.

Rich celebrities like Joe Rogan and Elon Musk have also permanently left the city in recent times. Producer Dana Brunetti, a business partner of Kevin Spacey, also recently acquired Italian citizenship to escape the prospect of more widespread riots.

The impact of allowing some 66,000 homeless people to roam the streets has also literally changed the smell of the city, according to Lozzi.

“When I first arrived in LA 40 years ago, the town smelled of orange blossoms. Now the streets stink of urine,” he said.

“There is a beautiful park in Westwood but you can’t go there because there are people slumped on the ground and you step on a carpet of needles.”

Danny O’Brien, the owner of Watford Moving & Storage, confirms Lozzi’s assertion about the mass exodus, arguing that “liberal politics has destroyed this city.”

“The homeless encampments are legal and there’s nothing the police can do. White, affluent middle-class folk are getting out. People don’t feel safe any more,” said O’Brien.

He notes that August has already set records for people moving out.

“People are getting out in droves. Last week I moved a prominent person in the music industry from a $6.5 million mansion above Sunset Boulevard to Nashville,” said O’Brien.

“The sudden migration of elites and white people from Los Angeles is similar to what happened in America after the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s when white city dwellers fled to suburbia,” reports Zero Hedge.

“White/elite flight 2.0 is well underway and could last a couple of years.”

As we document in the video below, for many of the same reasons, there is also an exodus out of New York, with over 400,000 people having left the city between March 1st and May 1st alone.

The era of city living is coming to an end.

