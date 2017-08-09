White House Adviser Gary Cohn Faces Pressure to Deliver on Tax Reform

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Former Goldman Sachs COO Gary Cohn faces a big first hurdle as the White House economic adviser as he helps launch an ambitious overhaul of the tax system.

“My No. 1 one priority from now until the end of the year is taxes. My second priority is taxes. And if you’re confused, my third priority is taxes,” Cohn told Bloomberg News in an interview to discuss his efforts on the president’s behalf.

After the push to repeal or replace Obamacare stalled, Trump needs a major legislative win, putting more pressure on the “Group of Six” to deliver for the president.

The group includes Cohn as well as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady.

Read More