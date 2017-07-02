White House aide: 'The fake news complex is collapsing'

White House aide Sebastian Gorka claimed in an interview aired Sunday that mainstream news media are losing influence, citing recent resignations at CNN and cuts at The New York Times.

“To those supporters of the Trump administration who are worried by all the fake news reporting of the last 23 weeks, I can assure you, just ignore it,” Gorka, who serves as deputy assistant to President Trump, told radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York.

“The fake news complex is collapsing in on itself. We see that with the massive scandal at CNN, having to fire people who were generating totally false stories about the administration. We see that with the severe personnel cuts at The New York Times,” he continued.

Gorka was referring to three CNN staffers who resigned after the network retracted a story linking a Trump ally to a Russian investment bank, as well as potential layoffs at The New York Times.

