White House Aides Ask Business for Immigration Wish List

White House aides are asking business groups — including advocates for the Koch network — what they want to include in a wall-for-amnesty immigration deal, according to Axios.

Axios reported:

One of those officials said [top aide Jared] Kushner has almost exclusively been talking to Republicans to figure out what they want out of a reform package. His planning sessions are “about defining what we’re for, not what we’re against.”

“Right now [Kushner is] just trying to understand the Republican position so that we can take all those views to the president and he can make an informed decision,” the same official said on Tuesday.

“This is more of a long-term policy process, not a resolution for the shutdown,” the official added. “And amnesty was not discussed at any of these meetings. This is really about how do we reform our broken immigration system.”