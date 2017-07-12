White House Analysis of Health Bill Seeks to Discredit CBO

The White House on Wednesday released its own internal analysis of the Senate’s ObamaCare repeal and replace bill in an attempt to push back against the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) findings.

In a statement, the White House said the CBO estimates about the Better Care Reconciliation Act’s (BCRA) Medicaid impact “should be discounted because of the large errors made by the agency in estimating the toll of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).”

The analysis by the White House Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) could provide cover for congressional Republicans who may be hesitant to vote for a bill that CBO said would cut $772 billion from Medicaid and result in 22 million people losing their insurance coverage.

The statement from the White House emphasizes the CEA finding that spending would increase over the next decade relative to current level. The statement also echoed a common GOP talking point that the Senate legislation doesn’t actually cut Medicaid.

