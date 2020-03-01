White House Announces More Coronavirus Travel Bans on Iran, Warnings Against Travel to Italy and South Korea

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday additional travel bans on travelers from Iran, and warned Americans not to travel to certain areas of Italy and South Korea.

The United States currently bans some travel from Iran, but that ban will be expanded to include foreign traveling from Iran or through Iran in the past 14 days.

Pence said that the State Department would also announce a level 4 warning about traveling to specific regions in Italy and South Korea, where the virus is also spreading.

“We are urging Americans to not travel to the areas in Italy and the areas in South Korea that are most affected by the coronavirus,” Pence said.



Trump and Pence spoke to reporters in the White House press briefing room on Saturday, confirming the death of a woman in Washington state from the virus and offered their condolences.

“She was a wonderful woman, a medically high-risk patient, in her late 50s,” Trump said about the woman who died.

