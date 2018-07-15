White House Cancels Bolton Interview After Acosta Outburst

Image Credits: Screenshot.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained in a Saturday tweet the White House’s reasoning behind John Bolton’s cancelled CNN interview that was scheduled for Sunday.

Bolton had been scheduled to appear on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning, but host Jake Tapper noted via Twitter that the White House had “canceled it.”

Sanders responded that a CNN reporter, presumably Jim Acosta, had “disrespected” President Trump and British Prime Minster Theresa May during their press conference Friday.

Read more


Related Articles

Poll: Bible Remains A 'Powerful, Transformative Tool' in American Culture

Poll: Bible Remains A ‘Powerful, Transformative Tool’ in American Culture

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: Violent Protesters Erupt After Police Shoot Armed Man

Watch: Violent Protesters Erupt After Police Shoot Armed Man

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Strzok’s Testimony ‘A Disgrace To Our Country’

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul on Election Meddling: ‘We All Do It’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Says He’s Running in 2020 Because ‘Everybody Wants Me To’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments