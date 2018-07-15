White House Cancels Bolton Interview After Acosta Outburst

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained in a Saturday tweet the White House’s reasoning behind John Bolton’s cancelled CNN interview that was scheduled for Sunday.

Bolton had been scheduled to appear on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning, but host Jake Tapper noted via Twitter that the White House had “canceled it.”

Update: @AmbJohnBolton had been locked in for tomorrow’s @CNNSOTU. Then the president attacked CNN during his UK presser, and our WH correspondent tried to ask a question. We are told Amb. Bolton remains fully prepared to do the interview but the White House has canceled it. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2018

Sanders responded that a CNN reporter, presumably Jim Acosta, had “disrespected” President Trump and British Prime Minster Theresa May during their press conference Friday.

Actually a @CNN reporter disrespected @POTUS & PM May during their press conf. Instead of rewarding bad behavior, we decided to reprioritize the TV appearances for administration officials. https://t.co/58LaJH6WaD — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 14, 2018

Read more