White House Chief of Staff Calls for Special Counsel to Probe Democrats

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said on Monday a special counsel should be appointed to investigate Democrats over a uranium deal during the Obama administration and a dossier compiled on Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I think probably as a layman looking at this kind of thing we need to find someone who is very, very objective who can get to the bottom of these accusations,” Kelly said in an interview on Fox News.

A special counsel would be appointed by the Justice Department.

Republicans in Congress last week launched an investigation into an Obama-era deal in which a Russian company bought a Canadian firm that owned some 20 percent of U.S. uranium supplies.

Read more


Related Articles

Antifa Activists Carry Pro-Pedophile Sign During Cernovich Protest

Antifa Activists Carry Pro-Pedophile Sign During Cernovich Protest

U.S. News
Comments
Former Prosecutor Calls Manafort Indictment ‘Shaky And Overcharged’

Former Prosecutor Calls Manafort Indictment ‘Shaky And Overcharged’

U.S. News
Comments

That’s It? That Is All That Mueller Can Come Up With? Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton’s Scandals Are Being Ignored

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker: Tony Podesta ‘Threatening Us’ With Legal Action

U.S. News
Comments

BuzzFeed Says Skincare is a White Supremacist Conspiracy

U.S. News
Comments

Comments