White House Condemns Johnny Depp Trump Assassination 'Joke'

The White House has issued a statement condemning calls for President Trump’s assassination from actors like Johnny Depp and others.

“President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead,” the statement reads.

WH official sends this response to Johnny Depp comments –> pic.twitter.com/571ELQqo9t — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 23, 2017

“I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if this was directed towards a democrat elected official.”

On Thursday, Depp joked about Trump’s assassination during an arts festival in Glastonbury, England.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?” the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas actor said in an apparent nod to Abraham Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth.

Depp’s incendiary remarks come on the heels of other veiled calls for violence against the president, from entertainers such as rapper Snoop Dogg who executed a Trump-like character in a music video, to CNN host Kathy Griffin who posed with a bloody, decapitated Trump head.

Watch media analyst Mark Dice’s commentary on Johnny Depp’s assassination remark:

