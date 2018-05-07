White House Counters China’s ‘Orwellian’ Disinformation Aimed at Americans

Image Credits: Pool / Getty.

The White House for the first time has pushed back against Chinese information warfare and propaganda in denouncing attempts by Beijing to impose political correctness on Americans and U.S. companies.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement issued Saturday that President Trump ran against political correctness during the presidential campaign and is opposing “efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to impose Chinese political correctness on American companies and citizens.”

“The United States strongly objects to China’s attempts to compel private firms to use specific language of a political nature in their publicly available content,” Sanders said.

“We call on China to stop threatening and coercing American carriers and citizens,” she added.

Read more


Related Articles

Judge Napolitano: Political Class "Must Have Known About" Schneiderman Sex Abuse

Judge Napolitano: Political Class “Must Have Known About” Schneiderman Sex Abuse

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Uses Sexual Assault Allegations Against Schneiderman to Bash Trump

CNN Uses Sexual Assault Allegations Against Schneiderman to Bash Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Soros Drops $1.5 Million in San Diego for Far-Left District Attorney Candidate

U.S. News
Comments

Trump on Eric Schneiderman in 2013 tweet: ‘Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner’

U.S. News
Comments

Confirmed: School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Was Shielded From Arrest to ‘Fight Systemic Racism’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments