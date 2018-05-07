White House Counters China’s ‘Orwellian’ Disinformation Aimed at Americans

The White House for the first time has pushed back against Chinese information warfare and propaganda in denouncing attempts by Beijing to impose political correctness on Americans and U.S. companies.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement issued Saturday that President Trump ran against political correctness during the presidential campaign and is opposing “efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to impose Chinese political correctness on American companies and citizens.”

“The United States strongly objects to China’s attempts to compel private firms to use specific language of a political nature in their publicly available content,” Sanders said.

“We call on China to stop threatening and coercing American carriers and citizens,” she added.

Read more